Report: Lawyer Tony Buzbee, 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers to Attend his Debut in Houston
In an interesting development, Deshaun Watson is going to have a few more people who hope he fails in the crowd on Sunday in Houston. According to The Athletic, lawyer Tony Buzbee and 10 of his clients will be in a suite when the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans play.
This will be the first game for Watson as a member of the Browns, he is making his debut after an 11-game suspension. These 10 people are likely ones who have already settled with Watson
“I will be there to welcome Deshaun back to Houston,” Buzbee said. “You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”
There has been a lot of backlash toward Watson for showing no remorse throughout the entirety of the situation.
This will be the first time in nearly two years that Watson has played in an NFL game. Sunday should be an interesting watch in his first game back under center.
