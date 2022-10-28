Report: NFC West Team Called Browns About Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns have been fielding calls for running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports. According to one, the Los Angeles Rams have entered into the mix for the soon-to-be free agent.
Hunt is in the last year of his contract and the Browns keeping him around after a 2-5 start might not make the most sense. If the Browns can get some kind of draft capital for a player that is likely going to walk, they very well should do it. Perhaps it would be a different conversation if they had Deshaun Watson all season.
It will be interesting to see if the Browns deal Hunt, or if he rides out the rest of the season where he’s from.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website
