Three Keys to Victory for the Browns Against the Ravens in Week 15

A look at three ways the Cleveland Browns can get the job done on Saturday when they host the Baltimore Ravens. Spoiler: Nick Chubb needs to do Nick Chubb things.



Cleveland Browns are back in action this weekend with another AFC North matchup. After falling to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, it will be the Baltimore Ravens up for the Browns in week 15.

To grab a division win at any point in the season is important. The Browns still have a path to the playoffs at 5-8 on the season but it has to start at home against Baltimore.

Beat the backup quarterback

Lamar Jackson is likely to be sidelined again this week, so that means it's Tyler Huntley against the Browns. While Huntley gives the Ravens all they can ask for from the backup spot, he's certainly not Jackson. Cleveland has to take advantage of getting to face the Ravens minute their electric quarterback.

Huntley actually has one game against the Browns, a game that Cleveland won. Huntley went in for Jackson after he threw just four passes.

Out of the backup role, Huntley was solid. Huntley completed 27-of-38 passes for 270 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He added 46 rushing yards.

There is no secret that the Ravens' offense becomes a lot less dynamic without Jackson out there. His chemistry with players such as Mark Andrews is legit as it gets. Cleveland has to take advantage of this one.

Establish the run again

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals was not Nick Chubb's week, as he finished with 34 rushing yards on 14 carries. Some of it was because DJ Reader is simply elite at his job.

This week the Browns need Chubb to hit the ground running. Cleveland's offense is going to work best when the run and pass complement each other, it is a simple rule of thumb. When Chubb last saw the Ravens, he had 91 rushing yards, a touchdown, and two receptions. Cleveland needs just that.

Chubb running well will open everything else up, including the threat of Watson keeping it and taking off. Chubb hasn't run for 100 yards against the Ravens since 2019, it won't be easy this week as Baltimore allows the second least rushing yards in the league. Cleveland has to find a way.

Don't have a special teams collapse, you won't beat the Ravens there

Cleveland's special teams unit has had a down year for the most part, but there have been some bright spots. Lately, Corey Bojorquez has booted the ball well. Donovan Peoples-Jones has been consistent in the punt return game, even housing one against the Houston Texans.

Ravens are well-coached in all phases of the game. On special teams, they stand out with guys such as Justin Tucker. Devin Duvernay is one of the best return specialists in the NFL, he can beat you on a punt or kick return, having already housed a 103-yard return on the campaign.

Cleveland can't afford to have special team mishaps in this one. They'll likely lose that battle if it comes down to it.

OSubscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Cleveland Browns Will Have a Different Look Against the Baltimore Ravens

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

AFC North Standings After Week 14: Ravens, Bengals Take Care of Business

Donovan Peoples-Jones Continues to Thrive Against Bengals, Posts Career High

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back... Against Bengals

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team