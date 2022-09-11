Where to Find Cleveland Browns Season Opener Against Carolina Panthers

Where you can find the Cleveland Browns week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The off-week between the preseason and regular season is over, football is back. Today marks the first Sunday full of football for the 2022 season. Cleveland Browns are on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers, a game where the storyline writes itself.

Former Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is starting for the Panthers. Everyone knows the history that the Browns and Mayfield have, as well as the divorce.

Browns will have Deshaun Watson in week 13, until then it is Jacoby Brissett time. The Browns will look to win some games with their backup quarterback in the meantime.

It is Christian McCaffrey vs. Nick Chubb at 1 p.m. in week 1, it does not get much better than that.

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS, NFL+

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

