From Super Bowl champ to bankruptcy: Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown loses $100 million
Antonio Brown's fall from grace has been precipitous, to say the least.
Once considered one of the most talented receivers in the NFL — maybe of all time — Brown's reputation around the league took a big hit after he forced his way out of Pittsburgh and seemingly burned every bridge along the way.
After brief stops in Oakland and New England, where Brown also wore out his welcome in dramatic fashion, it was Tampa Bay and Tom Brady that provided him one final chance at redemption. And although Brown was a major contributor to the team's 2020 Super Bowl-winning season, his first with the Bucs, that was ultimately the beginning of the end for Brown.
Brown's attempt to rejuvenate his own career came crashing down in the form of an outrageous tirade in Week 17 of the 2021 season that saw Brown take off his pads and jersey before storming off the field in the middle of a game vs. the New York Jets.
Shortly thereafter, Brown was released from the Buccaneers, and ultimately, the NFL.
Brown's fall from grace has extended beyond the gridiron, however. Not only has Brown gone viral for highly inappropriate comments made on social media or during interviews, but apparently he's been reckless with his money as well.
On a recent episode of the "One Night With Steiny" podcast, Brown revealed that he blew through all of his money and was recently forced to file for bankruptcy as a result.
"I think I made $100 million, if you count off the field and everything," said Brown. "I just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, you feel me? I spent all of it. I blew all my money. I blew everything."
It's been a steep decline for former Buccaneer and All-Pro wide receiver, both on and off the football field.
