Tom Brady critiques his own performance after calling Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
Tom Brady spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after becoming the greatest quarterback of all time with the New England Patriots. Brady won his seventh and final Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, and he hung up the cleats shortly after and replaced them with a broadcasting mic.
In his first season as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, Brady called his first Super Bowl from the box between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In an appearance on The Joel Klatt Show, Brady got candid about his broadcasting performance in Super Bowl LIX.
"It wasn't perfect," Brady said. "I wish I could have gotten deeper in some areas or laid out a few times. But I'm like okay, I was really clear with the information. I did a lot of things that were done well. The game had its own way, kind of got out of hand at the end of the first half. But the best part for me is I loved it. I enjoyed it. It was kind of the icing on the cake at the end of the year for our whole crew."
Brady Looks to Improve in the Booth
Brady has always been critical of himself no matter what situation or medium he is involved in. From the football field to the broadcasting booth, you know that he is going to analyze his performance to become as perfect as he can at what he does.
Brady proved this over his football career, along with a slew of other business ventures, but hasn't quite gotten to a point where he feels comfortable broadcasting live games.
It is definitely a learning curve for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and he will be looking to improve on his first year in the booth as he enters year two of his 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX.
Brady will have plenty of opportunity to fine tune his talents as a broadcaster, and will get another shot at calling the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs matchup when they play each other in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2.
