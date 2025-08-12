Bucs Gameday

Tom Brady critiques his own performance after calling Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks down his own broadcast of the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl.

Caleb Skinner

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tom Brady spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after becoming the greatest quarterback of all time with the New England Patriots. Brady won his seventh and final Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, and he hung up the cleats shortly after and replaced them with a broadcasting mic.

In his first season as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, Brady called his first Super Bowl from the box between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In an appearance on The Joel Klatt Show, Brady got candid about his broadcasting performance in Super Bowl LIX.

"It wasn't perfect," Brady said. "I wish I could have gotten deeper in some areas or laid out a few times. But I'm like okay, I was really clear with the information. I did a lot of things that were done well. The game had its own way, kind of got out of hand at the end of the first half. But the best part for me is I loved it. I enjoyed it. It was kind of the icing on the cake at the end of the year for our whole crew."

READ MORE: Buccaneers sign former Falcons running back amid Rachaad White injury

Brady Looks to Improve in the Booth

Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against Washington
Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Brady has always been critical of himself no matter what situation or medium he is involved in. From the football field to the broadcasting booth, you know that he is going to analyze his performance to become as perfect as he can at what he does.

Brady proved this over his football career, along with a slew of other business ventures, but hasn't quite gotten to a point where he feels comfortable broadcasting live games.

Tom Brad
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt (left) with Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is definitely a learning curve for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and he will be looking to improve on his first year in the booth as he enters year two of his 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX.

Brady will have plenty of opportunity to fine tune his talents as a broadcaster, and will get another shot at calling the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs matchup when they play each other in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2.

READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reveals Week 2 preseason plan for starters

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Todd Bowles gives Buccaneers fans great news with new injury update

• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says injured free agent acquisition could return soon

•﻿ 3 takeaways from the Buccaneers' big preseason win over the Titans

• Buccaneers early draft pick to miss rest of preseason due to injury

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News