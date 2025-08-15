Will newly-signed Bucs QB Teddy Bridgewater make his debut against the Steelers?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after he was suspended as the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School for using his own funds to provide his players with Uber rides, meals, and recovery expenses.
Bridgewater didn't get any action in the first preseason game as he warmed himself up to the Buccaneers' playbook. According to head coach Todd Bowles, we will get our first glimpse of Teddy Two Gloves playing for Tampa Bay this weekend when the Bucs face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week two of the preseason.
Bridgewater set for Buccaneers Debut
Bridgewater, who will be entering his 11th season season in the NFL, has played for six teams across his career and the Buccaneers will make it seven.
Bridgewater was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and has journeyed around the NFL mostly as a backup quarterback, including backing up Jared Goff on the Detroit Lions from 2023-2024.
With the injury to Michael Pratt, it was smart for the Bucs to bring in a quarterback to improve the depth of the QB room behind Baker Mayfield. It is unknown if the Bucs will turn this into a backup quarterback battle with Kyle Trask, but either way it seems as if everyone is on the same page no matter what direction the staff decides to go.
It has been over a year since Bridgewater saw any meaningful action on the NFL gridiron, so it will be interesting to see what he looks like when he takes the field.
With Mayfield already ruled out by Bowles for the matchup, Trask will likely get the start with Bridgewater tagging in for him. Trask will likely get the majority of the reps with the rest of the Bucs' starters, so Bridgewater will have to show what he still has left in the tank with the backups and those looking to make their roster case.
