Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Special Teams
Training camp is upon us for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed and that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we've examined the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is special teams.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Running Back
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tight End
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tackle
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Guard
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Center
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Tackle
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Outside Linebacker
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Inside Linebacker
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Nickel Cornerback
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Safety
Kicker
Chase McLaughlin
After years of turmoil at the kicker position, the Bucs have found consistency over the last four seasons. McLaughlin was brought in last year after the decision was made to move on from Ryan Succop and had his best season as a pro. He excelled at field goals from beyond 40 and 50 yards and proved to be consistent from short range as well. He missed just two kicks all season. The Bucs rewarded him with a new three-year contract worth $12.3 million. He enters camp as the unquestioned kicker for the Bucs in 2024.
Punter
Jake Camarda
Carmada didn't have his best season last year but still averaged over 50 yards a punt. He is the team's kickoff specialist and will need to adapt to the new kickoff rule. He had 26 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and set a Buccaneers record for the longest punt in team history at 74 yards. He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September and is one of the better punters in the league. He also comes into camp unchallenged for his starting spot.
READ MORE: Outside Linebacker Doesn't Report to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Training Camp
Battle For Long Snapper
Zach Triner
Triner re-upped on a one-year deal and will compete to remain as the team's long snapper after joining the team in 2019. Triner hasn't made many mistakes during his tenure with the Bucs and is solid in all aspects of his game. He is, however on the wrong side of 30, and the Bucs could look to get younger and cheaper at the position.
Evan Deckers
Deckers signed on with the Bucs last season as an undrafted free agent and went through training camp with the team, but was cut during final roster moves. He was brought back in December when Triner was dealing with an injury but did not play in a game. He signed a futures contract in January and will compete with Triner for the long-snapper job. He was a teammate of rookie center Graham Barton at Duke.
Battle For Returner
Bucky Irving, Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillan, Kameron Johnson, Tanner Knue
The returner position will be highly contested through camp as the Bucs are looking for a new punt returner, but the best fit as a kick returner with the new NFL kickoff rules. Some teams may have two returners back and others will have one, and it remains to be seen what the Bucs will do and if they will value speed or tackle-breaking ability. This should be one of the most fun battles to watch throughout training camp.
Summary
The Bucs are fairly set at special teams with their kicker and punter returning this year. Long snapper is an unheralded position but there is something about keeping continuity together that makes me feel like this is Triner's job to lose. The kick return position and how the team constructs their roster with the new kickoff rules will be a big storyline as they round out the bottom of their roster and one fans should keep an eye on.
READ MORE: New List Disrespects Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Puts Team Bottom Half of NFC South
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Offensive Line Change Will Be a Major Storyline at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Announces Retirement
• Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Player in 2024
• Two 'Under-The-Radar' Buccaneers Who Could Shape The 2024 Season