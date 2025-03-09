Best free agent options for the Chargers after RB Gus Edwards' release
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the market for some backfield help after the team announced the release of Gus Edwards.
According to Spotrac, there are 44 running backs available in free agency, with two former Chargers, Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, on the list.
So, who should the Chargers be targeting during free agency? With plenty of names, here are the running backs the Chargers should contact.
Najee Harris
The top name the Chargers should take a look at is former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
This past season, Harris finished his fourth straight season of over 1,000 yards. Spotrac has Harris' potential deal this year costing over $9 million annually, which wouldn't be overspending with the cap space the Chargers have.
RELATED: Best landing spots for Joey Bosa after release from Chargers
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb may be the biggest gamble any team could make during free agency. The former Cleveland Browns star came off a major knee injury in 2024.
Chubb did not look like his normal self this past season; however, if he were to be 80 percent the talent he was before his injury, then Chubb could be a starter on nearly half the teams in the league.
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams could also be another gamble, but one that could have a long-term upside. Williams is just 24 years old and doesn't have the mileage that other backs may have on them in free agency.
If the Chargers are planning to bring back Dobbins, then Williams could be the perfect second option for a new look running back unit.
