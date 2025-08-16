Charger Report

Chargers news: Top storylines vs. Rams, key names on roster bubble before cuts, more

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a 3-0 start to the preseason, and we have storylines to watch for the battle of Los Angeles.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance walks to the locker room after a victory against the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance walks to the locker room after a victory against the New Orleans Saints. / Jon Endow-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers' quest to start the preseason 3-0 leads to a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

There are plenty of storylines to watch in this one, and we have everything you need to know before the big game.

MORE: Jim Harbaugh had another weird exchange about Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton injuries

Let's dive into the latest news surrounding the Chargers.

How To Watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the game and betting odds is in our guide for the battle of Los Angeles.

Storylines To Watch

Another preseason game means another opportunity for players to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster. We've got the most important storylines for Saturday night's game loaded up just for you.

Chopping Block

While everyone is hoping to make an impression Saturday night, not everyone is making the final roster. Here are the players who have the most to prove.

QB2

Alexander Insdorf of Bolt Beat takes a closer look at head coach Jim Harbaugh's unknown decision of who the second-string quarterback will be for the team in the 2025 regular season.

Position Battles

Kyle Phoenix of Bolts From The Blue covers the most significant position battles to keep an eye on during the game on Saturday night. This could be the final time to win over the coaching staff for some on the roster.

LA Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
LA Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

