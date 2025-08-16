Chargers news: Top storylines vs. Rams, key names on roster bubble before cuts, more
The Los Angeles Chargers' quest to start the preseason 3-0 leads to a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.
There are plenty of storylines to watch in this one, and we have everything you need to know before the big game.
MORE: Jim Harbaugh had another weird exchange about Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton injuries
Let's dive into the latest news surrounding the Chargers.
How To Watch
Everything you need to know about how to watch the game and betting odds is in our guide for the battle of Los Angeles.
Storylines To Watch
Another preseason game means another opportunity for players to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster. We've got the most important storylines for Saturday night's game loaded up just for you.
Chopping Block
While everyone is hoping to make an impression Saturday night, not everyone is making the final roster. Here are the players who have the most to prove.
QB2
Alexander Insdorf of Bolt Beat takes a closer look at head coach Jim Harbaugh's unknown decision of who the second-string quarterback will be for the team in the 2025 regular season.
Position Battles
Kyle Phoenix of Bolts From The Blue covers the most significant position battles to keep an eye on during the game on Saturday night. This could be the final time to win over the coaching staff for some on the roster.
