What channel is Chargers vs. Rams? Time, TV streaming info for third preseason game
The Los Angeles Chargers got the benefit of having an extra preseason game by being a part of the Hall of Fame Game last month.
While everyone else is playing their second preseason game this weekend, the Chargers are facing their third opponent of the preseason in the Los Angeles Rams.
The battle of Los Angeles is set to take place Saturday, and here's everything you need to know about the broadcast.
What channel is Chargers vs. Rams game on today?
TV Channel: CBS Los Angeles
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, and Jamie Maggio
Where to watch Chargers vs. Rams on livestream
Chargers vs. Rams can be streamed on NFL+ and Fubo
Chargers vs. Rams odds
According to BetMGM
Spread: -6.5 LAC
O/U: 39.5
ML: -275 LAC
That's everything you need to know, and then some, on catching all of the action for the Chargers as they take on the Rams tomorrow night. Can the Chargers continue their perfect preseason streak?
