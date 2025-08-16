Charger Report

What channel is Chargers vs. Rams? Time, TV streaming info for third preseason game

Everything you need to know about how to catch all the action in the Los Angeles Chargers' third preseason game.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers logo at SoFi Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers got the benefit of having an extra preseason game by being a part of the Hall of Fame Game last month.

While everyone else is playing their second preseason game this weekend, the Chargers are facing their third opponent of the preseason in the Los Angeles Rams.

The battle of Los Angeles is set to take place Saturday, and here's everything you need to know about the broadcast.

What channel is Chargers vs. Rams game on today?

TV Channel: CBS Los Angeles

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, and Jamie Maggio

Where to watch Chargers vs. Rams on livestream

Chargers vs. Rams can be streamed on NFL+ and Fubo

Chargers vs. Rams odds

According to BetMGM

Spread: -6.5 LAC
O/U: 39.5
ML: -275 LAC

That's everything you need to know, and then some, on catching all of the action for the Chargers as they take on the Rams tomorrow night. Can the Chargers continue their perfect preseason streak?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Chargers long snapper Josh Harris snaps the ball.
