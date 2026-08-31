Pens and pencils around the league are officially down, as the deadline for all 32 teams to pare their rosters from 90 to 53 players has passed. The Kansas City Chiefs have settled on their initial group with the preseason in the rearview mirror, and it features a good mix of proven veterans and high-upside talent.

It's general manager Brett Veach's crop of first-year players, though, that might've stolen the show. Kansas City's full 2026 NFL Draft class avoided roster cuts, and a trio of undrafted players even snuck through on Sunday.

Let's dive into the full list of rookies who made the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

CB Mansoor Delane

From the very second the Chiefs drafted cornerback Mansoor Delane, they were indirectly placing massive expectations on him. The team traded Trent McDuffie and let Jaylen Watson walk in free agency, after all, leaving two sizable holes in the secondary.

The next CB1 in town was always going to have the bar set high, but trading up in round one for a top-flight player at the position took the hype train to a new stratosphere. Now past an offseason shoulder injury, it's time for Delane to put the pedal to the metal in his debut campaign.

DT Peter Woods

Speaking of injuries, first-round defensive tackle Peter Woods had a nagging ankle issue earlier this month but seems to be fine with the regular season on the horizon. He grew more and more impactful during his three preseason games of action and logged a snap count that reflected a potential happy medium between high-involvement piece and supporting depth this fall.

The presence of All-Pro Chris Jones and steady veteran Khyiris Tonga allow for Woods to continue learning on the job without being asked to do too much. For someone with his talent, that setup is about as good as it gets.

DE R Mason Thomas

Coming into the draft, there was an argument to be made that the defensive end group was the worst position on the Chiefs. Heck, there might still be room for that assessment as the calendar soon turns to September. The optimistic viewpoint is that rookie R Mason Thomas' raw athleticism could be enough to offset a lack of overall talent on the rest of the depth chart.

Thomas flashed his patented burst in the preseason and even had a strip-sack against the Seattle Seahawks. The second-rounder is tracking to earn a real role in year No. 1, and Ashton Gillotte's foot injury might just leave the door open for more snaps than expected.

CB Jadon Canady

Given the Chiefs' immense turnover at the cornerback spot, one would assume that there was plenty of room left for a first-year man to step into a high-volume role. That wound up being the case, albeit for only Delane, leaving Day 3 pickup Jadon Canady out to dry.

Still, Canady is a feisty slot corner who made multiple plays in the month of August. Special teams could be his ticket to sticking around, and an unfortunate injury could always thrust him into the lineup on defense.

RB Emmett Johnson

The Chiefs have made it perfectly clear that they felt deeply unsatisfied with last year's halfback duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Neither player is back with the team in 2026, instead being replaced by a trio of backs who all come with intriguing skill sets.

Kenneth Walker III is the X-factor that could revive the offense, and veteran Emari Demercado's pass blocking alone should see him secure snaps. With that said, no Chiefs rookie's star managed to shine brighter than that of fifth-round selection Emmett Johnson this preseason. The Nebraska product logged 123 rushing yards and a touchdown while also factoring into the receiving game and looking more explosive than many (including this writer, who was high on the pick) anticipated.

Johnson is someone to watch in a room that has a defined alpha anyway.

WR Cyrus Allen

The true workload and standard for another fifth-round pick, Cincinnati receiver Cyrus Allen, are hard to narrow down. On one hand, he's a member of a receiver unit that was constructed by way of Veach skating on the thinnest ice possible. He also blew up OTAs and most of training camp by producing highlight after highlight.

On the other hand, Allen didn't live up to the buzz once (unofficially) real games were played. Moreover, the trio of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton figure to dominate a significant chunk of snaps. If you're an Allen shareholder, it's smart to hang on for a while. If you're out of the game, maybe wait until October or November and see if there's a buy-low opportunity.

QB Garrett Nussmeier

In a world where superstar signal-caller Patrick Mahomes isn't recovering from a significant knee injury, maybe the Chiefs skimp out at the quarterback position. That isn't this world, though, so Justin Fields was brought in via trade and Kansas City used a seventh-rounder to avoid competing for Garrett Nussmeier's services in free agency.

The results for Nussmeier have been mixed to this point, but the general sentiment is that head coach Andy Reid is a huge fan of what he could become in due time. There wasn't much reason to leave the former LSU star off the initial 53 and compete with the waiver claim system, so this was a no-brainer.

OT Kahlil Benson

The arc of the Kansas City tackle group since the end of last season has been more of a roller coaster than a straight line. In the post-Jawaan Taylor era, the Chiefs seemed completely content handing the keys over to veteran Jaylon Moore at right tackle, but UDFA Kahlil Benson crashed his party for a big chunk of training camp.

Once right guard Trey Smith got hurt, Benson began logging reps there. Once left tackle Josh Simmons' back issue became evident, Benson moved back out to tackle. Even after Veach traded for two offensive linemen in the last week, the Indiana product and former national champion's spot remained safe.

The Chiefs' fascination with Benson in recent weeks made it glaringly obvious that he wasn't going to be placed on waivers right now.

OT Diego Pounds

Completing a hectic Saturday, the Chiefs executed a minor trade with the Baltimore Ravens to throw even more numbers at the tackle position. Landing Diego Pounds gives the offense another UDFA ball of clay to work with, and he looked good in preseason action this summer. Add in a 9.50 Relative Athletic Score, and you get the reasoning behind this low-risk move.

(Yes, even if the Benson infatuation and the Esa Pole situations are both somewhat puzzling.)

S Xavier Nwankpa

When the Chiefs first unveiled some of their UDFAs back in April, I circled Xavier Nwankpa as one of the three most intriguing under-the-radar pickups. He's a well-built safety with adequate athleticism, as well as an aggressive mentality that likely endeared him to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

Kansas City kept more secondary pieces on the initial 53 than expected, but it's hard to really disagree with this inclusion even a bit. Nwankpa is a nice developmental talent to keep around.

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