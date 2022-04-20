With the NFL Draft arriving next week, here are the biggest holes on the Colts' roster.

We're finally within striking distance of the 2022 NFL Draft with the league's annual selection process beginning next week.

The Indianapolis Colts got raked over the coals early in the free-agent period for having critical needs but not signing any big fish (although they made a pair of huge trades) but now when you look at their offseason, the importance of this upcoming draft class isn't as heavy. Now, they can use the draft to fortify the roster rather than having to plug leaks.

Today, we'll look at what work still needs to be done to strengthen the Colts roster by analyzing their biggest needs, but first, here's a look at the moves they've made.

In

QB Matt Ryan, ED Yannick Ngakoue, CB Stephon Gilmore, S Rodney McLeod, CB Brandon Facyson, S Armani Watts, ST Brandon King, OT Brandon Kemp

Out

QB Carson Wentz, OT Eric Fisher, CB Rock Ya-Sin, WR Zach Pascal, TE Jack Doyle, RB Marlon Mack, G Mark Glowinski, G Chris Reed, ED Kemoko Turay, ED Al-Quadin Muhammad, S George Odum, DT Taylor Stallworth, LB Matthew Adams

And now, the three biggest areas the Colts still need to address before the regular season begins.

PASS-CATCHERS

Under contract in 2021: WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris | TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, Nikola Kalinic

WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris | TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, Nikola Kalinic Remaining 2021 free agents: WR — T.Y. Hilton, Quartney Davis | TE — None

WR — T.Y. Hilton, Quartney Davis | TE — None Players that could fit the Colts early in the draft: WR — Treylon Burks, George Pickens, Alec Pierce, Christian Watson | TE — Greg Dulcich, Cade Otton, Trey McBride, Jeremy Ruckert

The Colts lost Zach Pascal in free agency, Jack Doyle to retirement, and T.Y. Hilton is still a free agent. The trio accounted for 43.4% of the offense's pass targets in 2021, so that's a lot to replace.

Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., who posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, the other six receivers currently on the Colts' roster accounted for a total of 28 receptions for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns. Likewise, outside of starting tight end Mo Alie-Cox, the other five Colts tight ends had 11 catches for 106 yards — all of which came from rookie Kylen Granson.

After having knocked out some of their biggest needs this offseason, or at least easing the urgency, the Colts can focus on adding firepower to their offense in the draft. There are plenty of receivers and tight ends on Days 2 and 3 of the draft that could make a quick impact for new quarterback Matt Ryan.

OFFENSIVE LINE COMPETITION

Under contract in 2021: OT — Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Brandon Kemp, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray | IOL — Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries

OT — Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Brandon Kemp, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray | IOL — Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries Remaining 2021 free agents: OT — Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi | IOL — None

OT — Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi | IOL — None Players that could fit the Colts early in the draft: OT — Abraham Lucas, Daniel Faalele, Rasheed Walker | IOL — Cole Strange, Zion Johnson, Dylan Parham

Over the last several seasons, the Colts have been synonymous with great offensive line play. That may still be the case moving forward but not without some new faces. The most critical pieces of the Colts' line remain in left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, and right tackle Braden Smith, but the team will welcome new starters at left tackle and right guard in 2022.

Currently, Matt Pryor is slated to replace Eric Fisher at left tackle while Danny Pinter takes over at right guard following the departure of Mark Glowinski.

Pryor appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2021, starting five of them. According to Pro Football Focus, he saw action at right tackle (266 snaps), left tackle (94), right guard (69), and big tight end (9). He earned a career-high 76.5 grade, including a mark of 75.2 in pass protection and a 74.8 in the run game. Pryor's overall grade ranked 24th among all NFL offensive tackles. Out of 241 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just 8 total pressures on the quarterback (6 hurries, 2 hits), including 0 sacks. His pass-block efficiency rating of 98.1 was tied for the fifth-best mark in the NFL among tackles.

Pinter hasn't had quite as much experience as Pryor but has still filled in when needed. Pinter earned a PFF grade of 66.9 in 103 snaps as a rookie in 2020 and then up to 74.7 in 226 snaps in 2021.

Both players have the potential to be suitable starters for the Colts in 2022 but it'll be a leap of faith for the Colts given that neither has been a proven extended starter at either position they're slated to claim.

Overall, the Colts lack quality veteran depth across the whole line. Among their projected backups — Coleman, Kemp, O'Donnell, Murray, and Fries — they played a combined 22 offensive snaps in 2021, and they were all by Fries in two games.

PASS-RUSH DEPTH

Under contract in 2021: ED — Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline | IDL — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh

ED — Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline | IDL — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh Remaining 2021 free agents: ED — Isaac Rochell | IDL — Antwaun Woods

ED — Isaac Rochell | IDL — Antwaun Woods Players that could fit the Colts early in the draft: ED — Arnold Ebiketie, Boye Mafe, Jeffrey Gunter | IDL — Travis Jones, Logan Hall, Thomas Booker

The Colts' starting defensive line looks really good and capable of putting pressure on the quarterback, but they've lost some production this offseason.

In 2021, the Colts tied for 25th in the league in sacks with just 33. According to PFF, their team pass-rushing grade of 71.3 ranked 18th. Out of the 33 sacks and 56 tackles for loss they accumulated, the Colts lost 14.5 sacks (43.9%) and 16 tackles for loss (28.6%) in Kemoko Turay, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Taylor Stallworth through free agency.

Outside of Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart, hybrid end/tackles Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo would arguably be the two most relied-upon rotational linemen on the defense. Lewis' 2021 season ended halfway through due to a patellar injury, which is notoriously tough to fully recover from, and Odeyingbo debuted as a rookie following his own significant Achilles injury suffered last January. While hopes are high for both, there are no certainties.

Ben Banogu is a big question mark in this new defense under coordinator Gus Bradley. He was one of the Colts' most disruptive defenders in last summer's training camp but has never caught favor in his time with the Colts under former coordinator Matt Eberflus. The 2022 season could be a fresh start for him. Likewise, Chris Williams was impressive last summer as well but would be stepping into a much bigger role than he's had before currently as the Colts' third true defensive tackle.

What do you think the Colts need most? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

