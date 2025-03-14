Commanders TE Zach Ertz praises organization for 'sparing no expense'
The Washington Commanders' 2024 season won't be a one-off. They have continued to impress into the 2025 offseason, improving their roster through the free agency market and via trades.
While Washington has brought in plenty from outside the organization with the likes of Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, Will Harris, and Javon Kinlaw, they have also been able to re-sign some of their own in Noah Igbinoghene, Marcus Mariota, Noah Brown, and veteran tight end Zach Ertz.
Ertz, who has been in the league for 12 years, also playing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, recently re-signed with Washington for a second season on a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the ability to reach up to $9.5 million with incentives.
Recently, the veteran went on record saying it took no time for him to decide to run it back in Washington immediately after the team's NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. However, before actually re-signing with the Commanders, Ertz went on the Green Light with Chris Long (Yote House Media) podcast and discussed how highly he thinks of the organization and the culture that is being built.
“Most facilities are what they are and they’re not just redoing the facility in one year, but they did invest a lot in human capital. So from the human side, the people they brought in, there was really no expense left that wasn’t involved with people," said Ertz. "They brought in Adam Peters who had so much success in San Francisco and they brought in DQ [Dan Quinn] who had so much success in Atlanta and in Dallas as a defensive coordinator. So, when you set the tone right off the bat with those two guys, the priorities were synergistic right away."
Ertz gave high praise to the Commanders' ownership, general manager, and coaching staff, especially from the human perspective. Showing a veteran that you care more about the person rather than just the player and that reverberating across the roster goes a long way in being a franchise that players want to play for.
Ertz continued to talk about the meshing of higher ups and players, pointing towards former second round pick quarterback Jayden Daniels as a huge factor in completing the transformation of culture in Washington.
"And then with your first pick, you bring in Jayden Daniels and then you have the ownership, the GM, the head coach and then you hit the quarterback. It’s like the culture is gonna immediately improve just because of that. But the fact that they were willing and there was nothing that we needed that they didn't go out and fix right away.”
Daniels and Ertz quickly formed a connection, connecting 66 times for 654 yards (Ertz's most since 2021) and seven touchdowns (his most since 2018). Ertz, who will be 35 years old before we know it, seemed reinvigorated in Washington and will look to continue building upon that with his second season with Daniels.
The Commanders have one of the best offenses in the league, especially with their three tight ends in Ertz, John Bates, and Ben Sinnott, and have only improved this offseason by improving the trenches along with the playmakers that will aid Daniels and Ertz on their quest for a Lombardi Trophy.
