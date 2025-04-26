Meet Commanders' second-round draft pick, CB Trey Amos
The Washington Commanders have focused this offseason on strengthening areas where they struggled last season. They started by upgrading the offensive line, acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans, and selecting Jeremy Conerly Jr. from Oregon with the No. 29 overall pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.
In Round 2, the Commanders shifted its focus to the defensive side of the ball, selecting Trey Amos, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback from the University of Mississippi, with the No. 61 overall pick.
Here’s a closer look at what Amos brings to the secondary:
- Name: Trey Amos
- Position: Cornerback
- College: University of Mississippi
- Height/Weight: 6'1, 195 lbs.
- Hometown: New Iberia, LA
Amos began his college career at Louisiana, playing three seasons before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He appeared in all 14 games for the Crimson Tide, starting one. In 2024, he moved again to Ole Miss, where he had a breakout season: starting all 13 games, earning first-team All-SEC honors, snagging three interceptions, and leading the conference with 13 pass breakups.
The Commanders are looking to build off a record-breaking season, and with Amos joining a rebuilt cornerback group that includes Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones, and Noah Igbinoghene, they’ve positioned themselves to make another deep playoff run — this time with a secondary capable of holding its own against the league’s top wideouts.
