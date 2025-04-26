Commander Country

Meet Commanders' second-round draft pick, CB Trey Amos

The Washington Commanders are adding to their secondary with SEC standout Trey Amos.

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) waits for the snap during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) waits for the snap during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have focused this offseason on strengthening areas where they struggled last season. They started by upgrading the offensive line, acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans, and selecting Jeremy Conerly Jr. from Oregon with the No. 29 overall pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

In Round 2, the Commanders shifted its focus to the defensive side of the ball, selecting Trey Amos, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback from the University of Mississippi, with the No. 61 overall pick.

Here’s a closer look at what Amos brings to the secondary:

  • Name: Trey Amos
  • Position: Cornerback
  • College: University of Mississippi
  • Height/Weight: 6'1, 195 lbs.
  • Hometown: New Iberia, LA
Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Amos began his college career at Louisiana, playing three seasons before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He appeared in all 14 games for the Crimson Tide, starting one. In 2024, he moved again to Ole Miss, where he had a breakout season: starting all 13 games, earning first-team All-SEC honors, snagging three interceptions, and leading the conference with 13 pass breakups.

The Commanders are looking to build off a record-breaking season, and with Amos joining a rebuilt cornerback group that includes Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones, and Noah Igbinoghene, they’ve positioned themselves to make another deep playoff run — this time with a secondary capable of holding its own against the league’s top wideouts.

