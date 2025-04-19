Broncos star QB lands with Commanders in wild mock draft scenario
If the Washington Commanders were forced into a reality where they couldn't have quarterback Jayden Daniels, there's one choice that would make sense for the franchise. If the draft changed and teams were able to pick current NFL players and draft-eligible rookies, the team would have one quarterback in mind.
In this scenario reimagined by FOX Sports NFL reporters David Helman and Henry McKenna — the Washington Commanders, picking 29th overall, find their guy in quarterback Bo Nix after Daniels comes off the board at No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It may not be the flashiest pick, but it makes a lot of sense for the team. Nix’s rookie season had its ups and downs, but ignoring what he produced is hard. In the 2024 season, he had 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 66.3% completion rate.
He had a few rough games, and commentators quickly dismissed him, but he proved he could hang in there.
“I saw a quarterback who took his team to the playoffs in Year 1 — and who improved remarkably over 17 games,” McKenna wrote in the mock draft piece. “He’s not electric. But someday, he could be exciting.”
And for a team picking late in the first round, he would be an ideal pick.
In this altered reality, the Commanders might be forced to pivot away from Jayden Daniels, but they would get a steady quarterback in Nix, who may not scramble like their current quarterback, but has shown the poise and ability in one year to think he has a bright future in the NFL.
