President Elect Trump Speaks With DC Mayor Bowser About Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are playoff-bound for the first time since 2020 and have reached the 11-win mark for the first time in over 30 years. The Commanders went to work this offseason after new ownership took over under Josh Harris, hiring Adam Peters as the new general manager, Dan Quinn as head coach, and bringing in veteran leadership to go along with some of their young athletic players including quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While many in close with the organization aren't surprised by the immediate turnaround by the Commanders, many of those who follow the game are quite surprised by how quickly it has happened despite having optimism in the direction the franchise seemed to be headed.
Much onus can be given to the front office and coaching staff, however, it is likely the Commanders wouldn't be this good so early on without the electrifying play of Daniels. Daniels has been on a warpath in his rookie season after being selected second overall out of LSU, breaking numerous rookie records on his way to being the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and consideration for Rookie of the Year and even Most Valuable Player.
There is still plenty of season to go for the Commanders, so much of the focus is on what is happening at this moment, but the organization has been in the news for other reasons including the possibility of relocating back to their original home in Washington D.C. That news, amongst other things, is what called for D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser to meet with 47th President-Elect Donald Trump.
While Mayor Bowser wasn't forthcoming with the details surrounding the conversation with Trump, she did mention that he is a huge fan of Jayden Daniels, even calling for him to win multiple NFL honors.
Daniels has started all 16 games for the Commanders this season and has completed just under 70% of his passes for 3,530 yards and 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions while adding another 864 yards on 144 carries and six scores. Daniels and the Commanders will look to finish the regular season off strong vs. the Dallas Cowboys before getting going in the NFC Wild Card round.
