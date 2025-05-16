Commanders’ 2025 schedule ranks among NFL’s hardest
The Washington Commanders' schedule has officially been released. There are tons of thrilling games on the slate in 2025, including five primetime contests and a couple of special ones, including a match in Madrid, Spain, against the Miami Dolphins and a Christmas Day matchup on Netflix against NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders are looking to replicate and even outproduce their NFC Championship run from last season. Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels helped propel the Commanders to heights they haven't seen in quite some time and will be tasked with fighting through a tougher schedule in 2025.
According to FOX Sports, which bases strength of schedule on the total win percentage of 2024 opponents, the Commanders have the eighth-toughest schedule in 2025.
It is hard to disagree here, albeit there could be better models to determine which teams have a tougher schedule than others.
The Commanders play in a tough division to begin with, having to play the Cowboys, who are expected to be improved from last season, and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles twice.
Washington didn't get any favors in their away games as they will face the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and the Miami Dolphins (Spain) all away from home.
Add in that they also have matchups against the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, and it's easy to see why the Commanders have one of the toughest schedules in the league in 2025 despite not winning their division a season ago.
There are a lot of expectations for the 2025 Commanders, but they will need to be resilient throughout the season to accomplish their lofty goals.
