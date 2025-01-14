Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Buccaneers Wild Card

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Not many believed that the Washington Commanders would be able to make a playoff run this season but after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card round, those non-believers are now becoming believers as Washington is now headed to the next round of the playoffs to face off against the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.
The Commanders seemed to be in control of the entire game against the Buccaneers, but they were carried by an uber-efficient offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington didn't put up a ton of points or look as electric as we have become used to, but they were able to do enough to pull off the win as head coach Dan Quinn was extremely aggressive on meaningful downs going 3/5 on fourth downs and not punting once during the game.
While it wasn't the most impressive win it still counts and the Commanders are happy with their current stance as they have an opportunity to continue their inspiring run in just their first season together as a unit. Here is how the Washington Commanders offensive players graded out in their 23-20 Wild Card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Highest Graded:
1. WR Terry McLaurin
PFF Grade: 88.9
2. WR Dyami Brown
PFF Grade: 80.2
3. QB Jayden Daniels
PFF Grade: 76.7
4. RB Austin Ekeler
PFF Grade: 71.7
5. QB Marcus Mariota
PFF Grade: 66.5
Lowest Graded:
1. LT Brandon Coleman
PFF Grade: 35.2
2. TE John Bates
PFF Grade: 39.5
3. C Tyler Biadasz
PFF Grade: 47.3
4. WR Jamison Crowder
PFF Grade: 52.8
5. RG Sam Cosmi
