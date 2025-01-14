Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Buccaneers Wild Card

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders offensive players in their Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Not many believed that the Washington Commanders would be able to make a playoff run this season but after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card round, those non-believers are now becoming believers as Washington is now headed to the next round of the playoffs to face off against the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

The Commanders seemed to be in control of the entire game against the Buccaneers, but they were carried by an uber-efficient offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington didn't put up a ton of points or look as electric as we have become used to, but they were able to do enough to pull off the win as head coach Dan Quinn was extremely aggressive on meaningful downs going 3/5 on fourth downs and not punting once during the game.

While it wasn't the most impressive win it still counts and the Commanders are happy with their current stance as they have an opportunity to continue their inspiring run in just their first season together as a unit. Here is how the Washington Commanders offensive players graded out in their 23-20 Wild Card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Highest Graded:

1. WR Terry McLaurin

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) and safety Tykee Smith (23) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 88.9

2. WR Dyami Brown

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a touchdown during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 80.2

3. QB Jayden Daniels

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 76.7

4. RB Austin Ekeler

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.7

5. QB Marcus Mariota

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 66.5

Lowest Graded:

1. LT Brandon Coleman

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 35.2

2. TE John Bates

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 39.5

3. C Tyler Biadasz

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.3

4. WR Jamison Crowder

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 52.8

5. RG Sam Cosmi

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 54.5

