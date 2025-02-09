Commanders could sign Super Bowl participant in free agency
The Washington Commanders won't be playing in tonight's Super Bowl, but they could sign a player participating in it.
Pro Football Focus writer Jonathon Macri named the Commanders as the best landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles free agent Josh Sweat.
Sweat stays in the NFC East?
"The Commanders pieced together a serviceable edge group in 2024 under Dan Quinn but lacked weekly consistency, which is something that Sweat should be able to provide. Sweat has been a high-end contributor for the Eagles in recent seasons, specifically as a pass-rusher, as he’s posted the most pressures for either team in two consecutive seasons and would make for a strong addition to pair with Dorance Armstrong as a capable starting edge duo for Quinn to work with and get the most out of, as he did with pending free agent Dante Fowler," Macri writes.
"Sweat is an upgrade from Fowler and can play more snaps while potentially adding more production, which is something that IDP managers should be excited about."
Sweat, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had eight sacks this past season for the Eagles, and if he came to the Commanders, he may turn into Washington's best pass rusher.
