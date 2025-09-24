Commanders head coach reveals running back plan moving forward
The Washington Commanders have had to alter their running back plans after the team traded Brian Robinson Jr. in the preseason and Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in Week 2.
That leaves Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the running backs left in the Commanders backfield. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed his plan for the running backs and what he expects from them in the remainder of the season.
“I'm comfortable with the shared balance is what's important to me. If there's runners that have unique skills and how to feature ones, we can do that. But having balance, that's what makes an offense most difficult to defend when it's not just all of one or all the other but having the balance to do both. So, in all things, sometimes it works itself out after a little bit of time," Quinn said.
"But going into it I'm there whether it stays that way, we'll just keep digging and find our way, but I am comfortable sharing the responsibility and let's see what the game presents coming up. And sometimes the guy gets hot and feels it and we'll lean into that too.”
Commanders running back plan remains fluid
The Commanders are willing to adapt and make changes whenever it is deemed necessary, which is sort of what they are already doing.
Croskey-Merritt likely has the most potential as a rookie, but McNichols broke off for a 60-yard touchdown run in the team's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Both will be important to the team moving forward.
As for Rodriguez, he may not have scored a touchdown, but he led the Commanders in carries with 11, so he will also be an important part of the mix.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 4 when the team visits the Atlanta Falcons.
