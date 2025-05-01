Commanders rookie RB could have huge impact
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to add depth at the running back position in the NFL Draft, and they did just that by adding seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt to the team.
ESPN analyst Matt Miller named Croskey-Merritt at No. 100 on his top 100 value picks in the draft.
Croskey-Merritt could be a good flier
"There's room for Croskey-Merritt to get onto the field early as a special teams return man and third-down back. The scheme fit and need in Washington for a pass-catching threat make this a fun pick," Miller wrote.
The Commanders will have both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler enter free agency in the offseason, so Croskey-Merritt has a golden opportunity to seize a starting job if he makes a decent enough impression in his first season with the team.
Reps may be hard to come by if an injury doesn't occur, but Croskey-Merritt could be the potential beneficiary of a vulnerable situation.
