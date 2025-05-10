Commanders say everyone in the building wanted this rookie WR
In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane with the 128th overall pick. The Commanders believed they had a gem when they took Lane—but now, the rest of the football world is starting to see just how special he is.
At the NFL Combine, Lane posted standout numbers: a 4.34-second 40-yard dash (4th best among wide receivers), a 40-inch vertical jump (3rd), and an 11-foot broad jump (also 3rd).
With stats like that, it’s surprising a team didn't select him in the earlier rounds.
So, when he was still on the board in the fourth round, the Commanders didn’t hesitate.
According to Commanders GM Adam Peters, selecting Lane was a no-brainer. “We went around the room, and he had by far the most votes of anybody,” Peters said on The Pat McAfee Show, recalling their internal draft process the week before. “You had buy-in from R&D, buy-in from the coaches, from the coordinators, from all our scouts. At that point, it was just a matter of, ‘Hopefully he falls to us.’”
But Lane’s value extends beyond the field. He was named the 2024 Virginia College Football Humanitarian Award winner, an honor that recognizes leadership and community outreach.
“Yeah, that's a really cool stat—the Humanitarian Award,” Peters added.
As Pat McAfee put it, the Commanders have a “hot bat” right now, building a roster that’s gaining momentum. If they keep hitting like this, that hot bat might just turn into home runs.
READ MORE: Commanders tabbed as landing spot for former No. 1 overall pick
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Commanders star reflects on NFL career in ice-cold interview
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds