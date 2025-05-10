Commander Country

Commanders say everyone in the building wanted this rookie WR

The Washington Commanders drafted Jaylin Lane because they knew he was simply too good to pass up.

Joanne Coley

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane (WO28) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane (WO28) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane with the 128th overall pick. The Commanders believed they had a gem when they took Lane—but now, the rest of the football world is starting to see just how special he is.

At the NFL Combine, Lane posted standout numbers: a 4.34-second 40-yard dash (4th best among wide receivers), a 40-inch vertical jump (3rd), and an 11-foot broad jump (also 3rd).

With stats like that, it’s surprising a team didn't select him in the earlier rounds.

So, when he was still on the board in the fourth round, the Commanders didn’t hesitate.

Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane (WO28) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Commanders GM Adam Peters, selecting Lane was a no-brainer. “We went around the room, and he had by far the most votes of anybody,” Peters said on The Pat McAfee Show, recalling their internal draft process the week before. “You had buy-in from R&D, buy-in from the coaches, from the coordinators, from all our scouts. At that point, it was just a matter of, ‘Hopefully he falls to us.’”

But Lane’s value extends beyond the field. He was named the 2024 Virginia College Football Humanitarian Award winner, an honor that recognizes leadership and community outreach.

“Yeah, that's a really cool stat—the Humanitarian Award,” Peters added.

As Pat McAfee put it, the Commanders have a “hot bat” right now, building a roster that’s gaining momentum. If they keep hitting like this, that hot bat might just turn into home runs.

READ MORE: Commanders tabbed as landing spot for former No. 1 overall pick

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Former Commanders star reflects on NFL career in ice-cold interview

 Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?

• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything

 Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News