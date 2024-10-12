Cowboys latest DaRon Bland injury news feels like a massive letdown
Earlier this week, Stephen Jones had fans ready for the return of DaRon Bland. The breakout star who had nine interceptions in 2023 has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, but Jones said he could be on the field in Week 6 as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions.
Jones did offer the caveat that a "setback" could prevent him from making that return. Now, just a couple of days later, news broke that Bland isn't going to play against Detroit.
MORE: Mike McCarthy's inability to manage this Cowboys issue is concerning
No report of a setback has been issued but the team did keep him on the inactive list while elevating Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad.
It's a letdown to see Bland remain off the active roster, but it's still positive to know that he's nearing a return. The secondary has been performing well with Trevon Diggs leading the way and Jourdan Lewis stepping up as one of the top slot corners in the game. They also have to be thrilled with what they've gotten from Oruwariye.
The sixth-year vet will appear in his third game for the Cowboys and has done well in place of Bland. The former Penn State standout has seven tackles, two pass defenses, and an interception.
Originally selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Oruwariye will look to slow down his former team while helping Dallas secure its first win at home this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success