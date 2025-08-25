Cowboys get excellent injury news with first-round pick's practice return
When starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a knee injury during training camp, the Dallas Cowboys initially feared they would have to go through the entire season without him.
They received some fortunate news, however, when it was discovered he suffered a fractured knee. That's still a significant injury, but there was hope that he could return early in the season.
Now, it seems as though he has a real shot of playing as early as Week 1.
One day after head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Guyton could return, the 2024 first-round pick was on the practice field with the rest of his teammates.
Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official website said that Guyton is moving well, which is encouraging. Of course, he still has some work to do in order to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4, but it would be shocking if he missed more than that at this point.
If Guyton does have to sit out against the Eagles, second-year tackle Nate Thomas would get the start.
Thomas performed well in the preseason, but the 2024 seventh-round pick has yet to play in the regular season after spending his rookie campaign on the IR.
Guyton isn't the only starter to return on Monday either. The Cowboys also had Trevon Diggs back for the first time following offseason knee surgery. Finally, some good news on the injury front as Dallas is getting healthy at the right time.
