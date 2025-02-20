Cowboy Roundup: Myles Garrett trade doesn't make sense, 'Building a brotherhood'
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time for another day of outlandish trade predictions and NFL free agency speculation, but the good news is we are closing in on having some sort of football returning to our televisions (sort of).
At the end of the month, the NFL Scouting Combine, aka the Underwear Olympics, will kick off in Indianapolis as the top NFL Draft prospects hit the weight room and field to show off how fast they can run in a straight line.
What's most important during the combine is keeping an eye on which teams meet with which players, as it could indicate a direction a team could be considering this spring.
Of course, draft season also means smokescreen season, so everything has to be taken with a grain of salt.
In the meantime, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves.
Trading for Myles Garrett doesn't make sense
While Cowboys fans have been excited about the possibility of trading for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and pairing him with Micah Parsons, it is hard to imagine Jerry Jones and company making the move. And despite some blockbuster trade predictions, the Cowboys making that move doesn't make sense. Blogging the Boys explains why.
'Building a brotherhood'
New Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams continues to fire up the fanbase, and his latest comments are good news for a culture shift in Dallas.
Cowboys Quick Hits
