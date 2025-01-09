Cowboy Roundup: 2024 rookie class review, The growth of CeeDee Lamb
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. As we march through the first official week of Dallas' offseason, there has been no shortage of drama -- thanks Jerry -- and a storm is coming.
Not only is the future of Mike McCarthy being determined in a matter of days, but a winter storm is set to hit the Dallas area so everyone makes sure to stay safe.
And, while there is no NFL action at AT&T Stadium -- thanks, Jerry, again -- the No. 3 Texas Longhorns will face the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic to determine who will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
So, for the first time this season, a meaningful game will by played in Arlington.
While we wait to see what the Cowboys soap opera delivers us today, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines that have people talking.
MORE: Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones waiting for blockbuster CFP head coaching hire?
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Rookie Report
The Dallas Cowboys had to call on the 2024 rookie class at several key positions throughout the year. The team entered with two rookies on the offensive line -- Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe -- and called on several others like Marist Liufau, Caelen Carson, and Marshawn Kneeland in big situations due to injuries.
But how did the rookie class fare? Blogging the Boys takes a look in the 2024 rookie report.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' full list of 2025 NFL Draft picks
The Growth of CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb's 2024 campaign got off to a rocky start with sideline blowups and mistakes in the season-opener against the Cleveland Browns, but he quickly took accountability and bounced back in a big way. Lamb developed into one of the team's true leaders. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the growth of CeeDee Lamb throughout the season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
