Cowboys name starting quarterback for Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys will be facing former backup quarterback Cooper Rush and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL season, and a starting quarterback has been named.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have named their starting quarterback for Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Despite being shaken up in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has decided to run it back with Joe Milton III leading the ones.

Milton had an inconsistent performance in the Week 1 loss to the Rams, but the team wants to continue getting him reps to see what they could have moving forward by giving him the Week 2 start against the Baltimore Ravens.

Will Grier will also get time after impressing the coaching staff in limited action last weekend.

MORE: 3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens

Schottenheimer announced Milton as the starter before the team departed Oxnard, California, to return home to Texas in advance of Saturday night's game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following his Cowboys debut, Milton gave a brutally honest assessment of his performance and vowed to "settle down" and get better.

He finished the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added five carries for 22 yards.

MORE: 3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown

Milton will have the opportunity to bounce back against the Ravens this weekend.

Leading the way for Baltimore will be a familiar face, with former Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush leading the Ravens back at AT&T Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush directs the offense during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush directs the offense during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

