Cowboys name starting quarterback for Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys have named their starting quarterback for Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Despite being shaken up in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has decided to run it back with Joe Milton III leading the ones.
Milton had an inconsistent performance in the Week 1 loss to the Rams, but the team wants to continue getting him reps to see what they could have moving forward by giving him the Week 2 start against the Baltimore Ravens.
Will Grier will also get time after impressing the coaching staff in limited action last weekend.
MORE: 3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
Schottenheimer announced Milton as the starter before the team departed Oxnard, California, to return home to Texas in advance of Saturday night's game.
Following his Cowboys debut, Milton gave a brutally honest assessment of his performance and vowed to "settle down" and get better.
He finished the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added five carries for 22 yards.
MORE: 3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
Milton will have the opportunity to bounce back against the Ravens this weekend.
Leading the way for Baltimore will be a familiar face, with former Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush leading the Ravens back at AT&T Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc