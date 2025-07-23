Dak Prescott's fiancée rocks epic cowgirl fit to camp as QB has sweet family moment
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season, and the team's first practice was held on Tuesday, July 22. For the Prescott household, it was a family affair.
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos was in attendance for the first open practice and brought along some special visitors.
Sarah Jane met Prescott after the practice and gave the star quarterback a special daddy-daughter moment with his first-born daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose. Earlier this year, the couple gave birth to their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, who is named after her father -- Dak's first name is Rayne.
MORE: First Cowboys training camp scuffle involves rookie, minicamp standout
While Dak's special moment with his daughter was adorable, Sarah Jane also stole the show with a perfect cowgirl fit that had her decked out from head-to-toe.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
You love to see it.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been all about bringing a family atmosphere into the building, and you can't get more family-oriented than this.
MORE: Cowboys offense adds exciting wrinkle that will give defenses nightmares
Speaking of family, Cowboys Nation is invited to come out together for a special practice session on Friday, July 25, for Oxnard Fan Night. The festivities will from from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. local time.
On Saturday, July 26, the Cowboys will host their Opening Day Ceremony with an open practice at 11:45 a.m.
