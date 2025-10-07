Brian Schottenheimer channels viral TikTok trend over Cowboys play-calling
The Dallas Cowboys have been flying high on offense through the first five weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, with Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams cooking up a well-balanced scheme.
Dallas' biggest surprise has been the rushing attack, with Javonte Williams exceeding any and all expectations.
Williams currently ranks third in the league with 447 rushing yards and is tied for second with five touchdowns.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the offense and the play-calling through the first five weeks, and he tried to take a comical approach. Schottenheimer pulled a deep reference to a viral TikTok trend that left many people confused.
The 6-7 reference is used to describe something as mediocre, so Schottenheimer is saying he still has room for improvement.
MORE: Cowboys’ hidden gem among highest PFF grades against Jets in Week 5
If the offense can get to an 8 or 9, then the Cowboys will really be rolling by the end of the season.
