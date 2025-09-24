Brian Schottenheimer confident Cowboys can beat Packers without star players
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning to ramp up their preparations for their primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Dallas will be taking the field against Green Bay without superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and starting offensive lineman Tyler Booker, with both players dealing with high-ankle sprains suffered in the team's Week 3 loss.
Despite the team's offense being without two key players, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is not losing faith in his squad.
When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Schottenheimer made it clear that he believes his team has the talent to pull off the upset win.
"We can beat the Packers without CeeDee [Lamb] and [Tyler Booker] and the guys that we're missing," the head coach said.
"But the only way you do that is if you play well and you're executing."
It's a bold statement, but one that will be put directly to the rest in a matter of days.
Luckily for Dallas, they can make up for the loss of CeeDee thanks to George Pickens' presence on the field, while the offensive line will have to roll with the next man up and test the depth. It won't be easy, but let's see if Schottenheimer can lead the team to a win after giving Green Bay some locker room material.
