Cowboy Roundup: Brian Schottenheimer gaining favor, Important upcoming dates

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, June 12.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been a fun couple of days at The Star watching the players come together as things ramp up at the first minicamp of the Brian Schottenheimer era.

The energy and competitiveness has continued throughout minicamp, with some clarity emerging at key positions and with key position battles.

Minicamp will wrap up on Thursday afternoon, and the team will then take a brief hiatus until the start of training camps across the NFL. That's when everything will really begin taking shape as we inch closer to the preseason, which is less than two months away.

While we wait to see what Thursday will bring, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.

Brian Schottenheimer getting rave reviews

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before minicamp practice.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before minicamp practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys fans were lukewarm about the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new head coach, but everyone is quickly coming around. Blogging the Boys takes a look at how Cowboys Nation is changing its tune on Coach Schotty.

Important upcoming dates on the Cowboys' 2025 calendar

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some important dates for the Cowboys during the 2025 NFL season.

Cowboys Quick Hits

