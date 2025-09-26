Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame QB shocks Brian Schottenheimer with surprise appearance
It's a big week for the Dallas Cowboys. Unless you live under a rock, you know the team has one of its biggest games on the schedule this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.
A game between the Cowboys and Packers always feels like a matchup of titans. However, this one obviously has a lot more spice to it.
Sunday night's matchup with the Packers is the first time that Micah Parsons will be back in AT&T Stadium since the shocking trade that sent him to the NFC North.
MORE: Jerry Jones makes snarky comment ahead of Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons reunion
This game will not define the season for either team, but the losing side will feel the sting for quite some time.
A game like this is going to bring out all the legends, who will want to catch the action. On Friday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer got a massive surprise from legendary quarterback Roger Staubach during his press conference.
Schottenheimer seemed to be thrilled by the surprise of the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who said he still keeps tabs on the team.
Staubach spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Cowboys. In that time, the legendary quarterback earned six Pro Bowl selections, two Super Bowl rings, and one Super Bowl MVP.
MORE: Cowboys’ George Pickens embraces larger role with CeeDee Lamb sidelined
The Cowboys could use a guy like that on the sidelines.
