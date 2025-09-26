Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame QB shocks Brian Schottenheimer with surprise appearance

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer got a surprise visitor during his press conference on Friday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. / Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images
It's a big week for the Dallas Cowboys. Unless you live under a rock, you know the team has one of its biggest games on the schedule this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

A game between the Cowboys and Packers always feels like a matchup of titans. However, this one obviously has a lot more spice to it.

Sunday night's matchup with the Packers is the first time that Micah Parsons will be back in AT&T Stadium since the shocking trade that sent him to the NFC North.

This game will not define the season for either team, but the losing side will feel the sting for quite some time.

A game like this is going to bring out all the legends, who will want to catch the action. On Friday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer got a massive surprise from legendary quarterback Roger Staubach during his press conference.

Schottenheimer seemed to be thrilled by the surprise of the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who said he still keeps tabs on the team.

Staubach spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Cowboys. In that time, the legendary quarterback earned six Pro Bowl selections, two Super Bowl rings, and one Super Bowl MVP.

The Cowboys could use a guy like that on the sidelines.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach throws a football from the stage prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach throws a football from the stage prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

