Brian Schottenheimer has major praise for 'dynamic' Cowboys rookie

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has been very impressed with second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during training camp at the River Ridge Fields / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, and the coaching staff is getting a real up close and personal look at their new 2025 NFL draft class.

That class, which is headlined by the foursome of offensive lineman Tyler Booker, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, cornerback Shavon Revel, and running back Jaydon Blue, will all have high hopes placed on them in one way or another during the upcoming season.

But according to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Ezeriukaku is already living up to every bit of the hype that surrounded him when they selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round.

"The timing of his footwork for a rookie, the ability to take two steps and up and under, is dynamic," Schottenheimer said.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"His pass rush adjustments and how he can react off of how a guy plays him, whether you use an inside hand or an outside hand, punch, is impressive. we're seeing what we loved about him on film and i he just the speed and the effortlessness that it takes to rush the passer, is, is really good, but he also, again, to his credit, he's more than just the one trick pony, that's the pass rusher man he can set the edge with that length that he has, and he's having a really good camp."

During his time at Boston College, Ezeiruaku was an absolute menace to opposing offenses. Last season with the Eagles, he amassed 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks, leading the conference in each of the latter two categories.

And if he can bring that kind of impact - even if it's not all in the statbook - to the Cowboys opposite of Micah Parsons in the pass rush, as well as hold up in the run game, Dallas could have a future star on their hands.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

