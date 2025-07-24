Brian Schottenheimer has major praise for 'dynamic' Cowboys rookie
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, and the coaching staff is getting a real up close and personal look at their new 2025 NFL draft class.
That class, which is headlined by the foursome of offensive lineman Tyler Booker, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, cornerback Shavon Revel, and running back Jaydon Blue, will all have high hopes placed on them in one way or another during the upcoming season.
But according to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Ezeriukaku is already living up to every bit of the hype that surrounded him when they selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round.
MORE: Cowboys' defensive line has impressive Day 2 showing at training camp
"The timing of his footwork for a rookie, the ability to take two steps and up and under, is dynamic," Schottenheimer said.
"His pass rush adjustments and how he can react off of how a guy plays him, whether you use an inside hand or an outside hand, punch, is impressive. we're seeing what we loved about him on film and i he just the speed and the effortlessness that it takes to rush the passer, is, is really good, but he also, again, to his credit, he's more than just the one trick pony, that's the pass rusher man he can set the edge with that length that he has, and he's having a really good camp."
During his time at Boston College, Ezeiruaku was an absolute menace to opposing offenses. Last season with the Eagles, he amassed 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks, leading the conference in each of the latter two categories.
And if he can bring that kind of impact - even if it's not all in the statbook - to the Cowboys opposite of Micah Parsons in the pass rush, as well as hold up in the run game, Dallas could have a future star on their hands.
