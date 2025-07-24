Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer might limit wildly popular wrinkle in Cowboys offense

The Dallas Cowboys offense might sound different in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mike McCarthy took over as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but kept Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator.

By 2023, Moore was out, and McCarthy selected Brian Schottenheimer as the replacement. Even with the experienced Schottenheimer in place, McCarthy took over play-calling duties, and the offense was special.

Dallas was first in the NFL in points scored that year, and Dak Prescott was the runner-up for the MVP award.

The star quarterback was also going viral for his wildly popular cadence.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott would make his pre-snap adjustments, then loudly yell “here we go,” which caught fire. Looking ahead to 2025, the cadence will still be around, but maybe not as much.

Schottenheimer, who replaced McCarthy this offseason, says there will be times when they use the cadence. However, he also stated it won’t always be the norm.

Schottenheimer might have spent the past two years working under McCarthy, but it’s clear after a couple of days of training camp that his approach is far different.

Not only does he bring a lot more energy to the table, but Schottenheimer’s offensive philosophies seem to be quite different.

Beyond the cadence, Schottenheimer is planning to use more motion and keep the offense moving. He also has plans to use KaVontae Turpin more, including as a running back.

If all this results in more success, fans will be just fine with fewer “here we go” chants.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

