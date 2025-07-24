Brian Schottenheimer has high praise for Cowboys TE at training camp
Dallas Cowboys first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was once again answering questions from the media before the team's third official practice during training camp.
The energy around the team at camp, in just a few short days this year, has already been noticeable to fans and the media.
The Cowboys are putting 2024 in the rearview mirror, and Schottenheimer has been very enthusiastic when talking about the players and the team before camp practices.
MORE: Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics
On Thursday, Schottenheimer was asked about where he sees tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the offense for this upcoming season.
Schottenheimer first wanted to shout out how the members of the Dallas media are asking good questions about players who are having great starts to camp.
The new Cowboys head coach sounded thrilled when talking about Schoonmaker's start to training camp.
MORE: Will Brian Schottenheimer be 'overmatched' by Cowboys' high-profile job?
The new Cowboys head coach said that the third-year tight end told him that the biggest difference in this year compared to past seasons has been his training in preparation for camp.
This could potentially be a massive summer for Schoonmaker. Jake Ferguson has the TE 1 role wrapped up; however, I wouldn't necessarily say it is a runaway.
With a strong training camp under his belt, Schoonmaker could find himself in a lot more on-field situations in the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice
Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense