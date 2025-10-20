DeMarvion Overshown posts cryptic message that sends Cowboys fans into a frenzy
The Dallas Cowboys had one of their best defensive outings this season, recording four sacks, two turnovers, and one defensive touchdown in their 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders.
They had good play on all three levels, including linebacker where rookie Shemar James recorded his first career sack, and forced Jayden Daniels to fumble in the process. As if that wasn’t encouraging enough, the Cowboys see their best linebacker return in a matter of weeks.
DeMarvion Overshown, who tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in December, has said throughout the year he hopes to be back by Thanksgiving. That could be a reality as he took to social media to tease his 21-day practice window opening.
Overshown was on fire in 2024 after missing his rookie campaign when he tore his ACL in the preseason. He played 13 games and had 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Despite showing signs of life this weekend, the Dallas defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Overshown won’t be able to fix everything, but adding an impact player is always a positive move.
Can DeMarvion Overshown stay healthy?
While fans will be stoked to have Overshown back, it’s fair to ask if he’s going to be able to stay healthy.
He’s played just 13 games due to multiple knee injuries, something that has been an issue for fellow defender Trevon Diggs. If he can stay on the field, he’s a difference-maker but the concern remains valid until he can finish a season healthy,
