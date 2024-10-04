Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee's message to young WRs; Week 5 rooting guide
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've almost made it through another week and gameday is just over 48 hours away. It will be an important game as the team looks to kick off October on a high note.
Of course, it won't be easy.
The injury issues are a legitimate cause for concern, but it's an opportunity for players who have been buried on the depth chart to step up and make their mark on the season.
Sunday night's game will teach us a lot about the team, but until it's time to stress over the game, let's take a look at some headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
Week 5 rooting guide for Cowboys fans
Who should Dallas Cowboys fans root for this weekend besides America's Team? Blogging the Boys broke down the schedule to give Cowboys Nation a Week 5 rooting guide to make sure everyone can rally behind the appropriate teams together.
CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott message to Cowboys WRs
The dynamic Dallas Cowboys duo of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have a message for the team's young wide receivers ahead of Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"We've gotta go out there and play for [Brandin Cooks] and get the dub," said Lamb. "Unfortunately, we lost a brother this week and who knows how long he's going to be out. It's time for [the young WRs] to step up, and I'm happy for them.
"I can't wait for them to go out there and showcase their abilities."
Cowboys Quick Hits
