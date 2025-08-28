Cowboys Country

Cowboys intend to sign fan-favorite preseason star to practice squad

Fans weren’t thrilled when the Dallas Cowboys released one of their preseason stars, but they expect him to return to their practice squad.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens WR Malik Cunningham.
Dallas Cowboys CB Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens WR Malik Cunningham. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced their initial 53-man roster, which we all know is anything but final.

Teams move players around the bottom of the roster constantly, which has already happened with the Cowboys. Dallas claimed Trikweze Bridges and Reddy Steward off waivers, and released Andrew Booth and Zion Childress to make room.

Of the two players released, Childress was the most surprising. An undrafted free agent out of Kentucky, Childress emerged as a fan favorite this offseason due to his physical approach and ability to play in the slot.

Childress played so well that he was in the mix for the starting nickel role at one point. Fans were confused why the team would waive a player with such potential, but the good news is that his time in Dallas might not be over.

According to Todd Archer, they want Childress back on the practice squad.

Of course, the main concern is that Childress has to first clear waivers. That’s not always a given, but considering players such as Traeshon Holden and Alijah Clark went unclaimed, there’s hope that Childress will also be allowed to return.

If he is indeed added, someone from the 16-man practice squad would have to be released to make room.

Kentucky Wildcats CB Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown.
Kentucky Wildcats CB Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

