CeeDee Lamb on Dak Prescott relationship after heated sideline exchange
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had an off day in Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After an early fumble in the red zone, Lamb seemingly checked out and was criticized for his poor body language.
Lamb also had an animated exchange with Dak Prescott on the sideline.
The All-Pro pass catcher finished the Week 3 loss with four catches for 67 yards on seven targets. For a player who inked a blockbuster four-year, $136 million extension before the season, more is expected.
MORE: What did CeeDee Lamb say to Dak Prescott in heated sideline exchange?
Lamb apologized for his behavior while speaking to the media on Tuesday and vowed to be better, while also shedding some light on his relationship with Prescott.
While the two exchanged words, Lamb says they are like brothers and their relationship is stronger than ever.
"Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger. Don't let what's out there fool you," Lamb told the media, per Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com. "We're brothers to the end.
"We know that we're all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother."
MORE: Ill-timed post allows Cowboys fans to unleash wrath on Dak Prescott
Teammates will have blowups but it all comes down to accountability.
Lamb took accountability for his actions on Tuesday and now he and Prescott look to turn the page and move forward in Week 4.
They'll have to do so quickly with a trip to East Rutherford to face the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.
