Cowboys' latest RB signing dressed for team's first preseason game vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys are mere moments from kicking off the start of their preseason slate of the schedule against the Los Angeles Rams.
There are plenty of stories leading up to the start of the game, which includes the story of the depth in the backfield.
RELATED: Micah Parsons traveled with Dallas Cowboys to SoFi Stadium for preseason opener
Running backs Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders are more than likely not getting any action as the pair have dealt with injuries during camp recently. So, it looks like Javonte Williams, Phil Mafah, and Deuce Vaughn could get a lot of the carries. Oh, and Malik Davis, who just re-signed with the team one day ago.
Davis is dressed to play and is currently warming up with the team on the field prior to the game. However, I wouldn't expect him to get a lot of reps tonight.
Davis was with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023 but was cut last season during training camp. The Cowboys are starting the preseason very thin in the backfield, and this could be considered an insurance policy.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys backup named as QB who can improve trade stock in NFL preseason
Could Davis' time be short-lived with the Cowboys? That is to be determined. Something tells me Davis knows he can't waste the opportunity that has been given to him tonight. This is one player to definitely keep an eye on during Saturday's game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie