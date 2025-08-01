Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones & Stephen to change ways & stop 'drama show'
The Dallas Cowboys wouldn't be the Dallas Cowboys without some training camp drama, and that's exactly what we're getting this year in Oxnard, thanks to the Micah Parsons contract debacle and the front office inexplicably putting All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on blast.
Instead of handling some sensitive issues and negotiations behind closed doors, Jerry Jones and company have made it very public. It's generated headlines, but also seems to have alienated players.
Jerry and his son, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, love the drama and are often responsible for the team's 24/7 soap opera, but some fans, along with former and current players, are growing tired.
Late Thursday night, Cowboys legend Dez Bryant called out Jerry and Stephen Jones for the "drama show" and urged them to change their ways and get with the times if they ever want to "reach their goals" of winning again.
"As much as I love the Cowboys, this is exactly why it's hard to see them reach their goals. This isn't a drama show. This should be about football and only football," Bryant wrote on X. "From experience, if the organization messes with what you love, it can f*ck with you mentally, and some people can't recover from those experiences... I pray that any athlete reading this does what's best for them.
"Whenever you come from difficult life situations and achieve your goals, it's important to understand your influence and power and never let anyone or any organization take it away from you. I literally text Stephen Jones... excited about George Pickens today, but I have to share this message with Stephen and Jerry. This isn't the old days. It's time to move forward and be the innovators you always have been. You've got the greatest franchise in sports history. Use it to your advantage in a positive way. NIL is real. The fans are loving the players more than the actual team."
Bryant is echoing what most of the fanbase has been saying for years. Hopefully coming from a player who Jones respects as much as Dez, the Jones' will listen.
If not, the Cowboys are playing a dangerous game, and the end result could be losing generational talent that the roster has been blessed with.
