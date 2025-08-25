Commanders, Terry McLaurin deal could spoil George Pickens' long-term Cowboys future
The Dallas Cowboys continue to drag their feet on the Micah Parsons front, while division rivals are actively making moves to improve their rosters and make their star players happy.
Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles traded for offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who previously played for the team, sending a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Philadelphia saw its offensive line struggle, so they made a move to improve it.
MORE: Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, announced a contract extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on Monday morning, agreeing to a three-year, $96 million deal to end his hold-in. The deal includes $30 million in guaranteed money.
The McLaurin deal could also prove to be bad news for the Cowboys, but great news for wide receiver George Pickens, who is entering a contract year.
Pickens has no problem playing the final year of his current deal to prove that he's one of the NFL's elite. However, it could spoil any plans for a long-term future in Dallas and could the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers into a one-year rental.
Pickens voiced his desire to build a legacy with the Cowboys and said he could "most definitely" see Dallas as a permanent home, but the Commanders just threw a wrench in those plans.
MORE: Cowboys labeled as 'joke' by ESPN analyst as soap opera headlines continue
McLaurin's new deal pays him $32 million a year. He is 29 years old. In the offseason, the Steelers paid D.K. Metcalf $33 million per year. He is slightly younger at 27 years old. Then, you have Pickens, who could be looking for more than $30 million when he becomes a free agent, and he is only 24 years old.
Teams will be more willing to pay a player Pickens' age, so the market will be there. Dallas hasn't been willing to pay top dollar for free agents in the past, so it's very possible that the Commanders' move with McLaurin just ruined the dream of Dallas holding onto Pickens past 2025.
But, with Jerry Jones, never say never.
