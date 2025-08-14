Cowboys have clear RB1 winner before second preseason game
The Dallas Cowboys have left the bright sunshine of Oxnard, California, and are returning home for their second game of the 2025 NFL preseason.
On Saturday, the Cowboys will meet the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium, and it will be another opportunity for players to prove they belong on the 53-man roster.
Preseason is the time of year when fans want to follow the position battles that have yet to be decided.
Many felt coming into camp that the starting running back role could be a tight battle this preseason. However, it's clear, the Cowboys know who will be leading the backfield.
In the latest and first unofficial depth charts dropped by the team this summer, running back Javonte Williams has been the first-string running back.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Williams is getting the nod. Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue have been battling injury issues during camp, and Phil Mafah may be a little ways away from getting regular season action.
Williams spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, and he rushed for over 700 yards in two of those seasons.
The former Broncos running back is still unproven. However, the Cowboys' backfield has also been unproven for the last few seasons. Sanders and Blue are not suffering major injuries, so there is depth at the position. But for now, Williams seems to be the clear favorite.
