Cowboys injury report continues to grow as another defensive star is added
It wouldn't be a season with the Dallas Cowboys if the team didn't have to deal with a laundry list of injuries.
This past Sunday, running back Miles Sanders suffered an injury that has kept the offseason addition from practicing for a second straight day of practice.
MORE: Cowboys first-year OC heaps praise on QB Dak Prescott as team's defense struggles
On Thursday, the team had seven players who did not participate in practice. The Cowboys also added another defensive star who was limited during Thursday's practice.
Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland landed on the injury report with an ankle injury. The injury limited how much he could do during Thursday's practice.
If you're looking for any good news, cornerback DaRon Bland has been a full participant for the past two days. The former All-Pro needs a string of healthy weeks to get him back in the groove.
The Cowboys are not the only team that has to deal with a long list of injuries. We've hit the point of the season where no one is 100% healthy.
MORE: Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus addresses glaring issue from his unit heading into Week 5
However, after the season the franchise had last year, it can be disheartening to see such a long list of injuries the week before a very winnable game.
Kneeland being limited doesn't mean that his status for Sunday has been set in stone. Friday will be a big tell in what the fans should expect for the roster this week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie