Cowboys injury report continues to grow as another defensive star is added

The Dallas Cowboys' injury report continues to turn into a CVS receipt as another defensive star joins the list on Thursday.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
It wouldn't be a season with the Dallas Cowboys if the team didn't have to deal with a laundry list of injuries.

This past Sunday, running back Miles Sanders suffered an injury that has kept the offseason addition from practicing for a second straight day of practice.

On Thursday, the team had seven players who did not participate in practice. The Cowboys also added another defensive star who was limited during Thursday's practice.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland landed on the injury report with an ankle injury. The injury limited how much he could do during Thursday's practice.

If you're looking for any good news, cornerback DaRon Bland has been a full participant for the past two days. The former All-Pro needs a string of healthy weeks to get him back in the groove.

The Cowboys are not the only team that has to deal with a long list of injuries. We've hit the point of the season where no one is 100% healthy.

However, after the season the franchise had last year, it can be disheartening to see such a long list of injuries the week before a very winnable game.

Kneeland being limited doesn't mean that his status for Sunday has been set in stone. Friday will be a big tell in what the fans should expect for the roster this week.

