Cowboys to open practice window for injured OL, sign 2nd-round WR to active roster
Some good news came out of Arlington on Monday, when DeMarvion Overshown let it be known his 21-day practice window would open this week. He's not the only injured Dallas Cowboys starter set to return though.
Second-year center Cooper Beebe, who suffered a foot and ankle injury in Week 2, will have his 21-day window open as well on Wednesday.
The 21-day window allows the player to practice with the team for three weeks, while remaining on the IR. At the end of the window, the front office has to either activate the player or send him to the season-ending IR.
With Beebe out, the Cowboys have leaned on veteran Brock Hoffman, who has done a great job in his place. Hoffman also proved himself capable at right guard last season, filling in when future Hall of Famer Zack Martin was injured.
Cowboys make a move at WR as well
The Cowboys are also making it official with Jonathan Mingo. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier in the day that they planned to activate Mingo, which was announced by the team. To make room, they will have to release someone from the 53-man roster.
Mingo will join a crowded wide receiver corps that saw Ryan Flournoy step up in his absence, but even he fell by the wayside when CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin returned from injury in Week 7.
During the offseason, Mingo was beginning to make progress after struggling in eight games last season. The 2023 second-round pick from Ole Miss was acquired at the deadline in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and considered a bust following his performance to close out the year.
He will look to pick up where he left off, which will leave the coaching staff with a good problem to sort out.
