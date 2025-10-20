Cowboys Country

Dallas radio host calls for Cowboys to move on from ‘headache’ defensive star

A prominent radio host has had enough and wants the Dallas Cowboys to move on from someone he’s deemed a problem.

Randy Gurzi

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Juanyeh Thomas.
In this story:

Trevon Diggs was held out of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders following an injury suffered at home.

Details have been scarce, but there's been speculation that there could be something more behind Diggs' injury. Some have even wondered if he's being held out by the team so they can trade him, something fueled by a report that he listed his home for sale.

If they do intend to trade him, that would be perfectly fine according to 105.3 The Fan's Shan Shariff, who says he's done with the Diggs.

"He's that kid in the classroom. Enough is enough. Not worth it. Not worth the headache. Not worth the drama. Not worth the attitude. Not worth the sarcasm. Not worth the moping. Not worth all of the stuff behind the scenes." - Shariff on Diggs.

Shariff said the Cowboys defense was fine without him and it would continue to be the case. He even had a suggestion of where to send Diggs, which was to "guilt the Packers into appeasing Micah Parsons" by trading for his best friend.

As for compensation, Shariff said a sixth-round pick would be worth moving on from Diggs, even though they would only save about half his salary in 2025 and 2026. Even without a partner, he believes Diggs should be outright released.

Trevon Diggs has had a tumultuous two years in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Diggs has spent much of the past two-plus seasons injured. Shortly after signing a five-year, $97 million contract extension in 2023, he tore his ACL. That limited him to two games that year.

He returned in 2024, but injured his knee again after 11 games. Diggs was able to return by Week 1, but there was some drama which included the front office slashing $500,000 from his salary because he rehabbed away from their facilities.

It feels as though the two sides have been at odds and it wouldn't be surprising to see a parting in the near future.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Randy Gurzi
