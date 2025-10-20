Cowboys to activate promising WR who flashed in training camp
Two receivers returned to action for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing multiple games. CeeDee Lamb, who missed three games with a high ankle sprain was back, as was KaVontae Turpin who missed two games with a foot injury.
Lamb had a stellar return with 110 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Turpin recorded just one catch for 17 yards, but added 80 yards on kick returns.
Dallas went away from the pass in the second half as well, thanks to their huge lead, as they ran the ball 31 times. Even with just 21 completions, the Cowboys saw that they suddenly have a lot of talent at wide receiver, and it just got more crowded.
While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Jonathan Mingo will be activated from the IR this week. Mingo suffered a sprained PCL, which has kept him out of action since mid-August.
Jonathan Mingo looks to build on promising training camp and preseason
Added at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, the 2023 second-round pick out of Ole Miss had just 46 yards on five receptions during his eight games with Dallas. He was widely considered a bust, but showed up to camp determined to prove the doubters wrong.
Mingo was accomplishing this by turning in one solid performance after another. He then had one reception for 49 yards in the preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens before being sidelined.
While he was out, the Cowboys found something in second-year pro Ryan Flournoy, who had six receptions for 114 yards in the win over the New York Jets. Flournoy wasn't targeted in Week 7 with Lamb and Turpin back, which highlights just how competitive this depth chart has become.
It won't be easy for Mingo to crack the lineup, but if he picks up where he left off, he's going to see some opportunities.
