Cowboys' Shemar James taken to locker room after potential head injury in first half
The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a battle with the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are looking to earn their second straight win of the season.
Coming into the game, the Cowboys were without a lot of big-name offensive weapons, as well as some key names being out on defense.
In the second quarter, the Cowboys would see an injury to rookie linebacker Shemar James that has fans wondering about his future.
MORE: Jerry Jones trolls Panthers over Rico Dowdle pre-game comments
James was taken to the locker room after what appeared to be a potential head injury during a tackle attempt.
According to Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website, James is being looked at by a neurologist after the play.
James was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in this past year's NFL Draft. The rookie is getting more of an opportunity as veteran linebacker Jack Sanborn was inactive for the Week 6 game with a concussion.
MORE: Cowboys' Marist Liufau gets into a dust-up with Panthers staffer before game
Last week, the rookie led the Cowboys with 15 tackles in their win over the New York Jets. The Cowboys can't seem to find any luck when it comes to injuries to their defense.
We will continue to keep you updated on James' potential injury as news comes in.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc