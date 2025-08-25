Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans most optimistic Micah Parsons news to date
The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season in 10 days, with a primetime clash against the Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football on September 4.
Dak Prescott did not see any game action during the preseason, which is normal for the star quarterback, so he's eager to return to the field.
When he does, he expects another Cowboys star, Micah Parsons, to be right there with the team, and it's the news that Dallas fans have been hoping all offseason for.
MORE: Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs
While there is nothing official, Prescott says that he believes Parsons will be suited up for Week One in Philadelphia. He also defended his teammate for the "poor body language" that was criticized in the preseason finale.
Neither the team nor Parsons has confirmed anything about his availability, but there is still hope that he could be on the field. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously said he expects Parsons in the season opener, and many teammates believe the same.
"I've got confidence," Prescott told reporters on Monday. "I told y'all way back when. I'm just going off of experience, honestly, no different than mine. I've got confidence in that."
MORE: Former Cowboys captain opens up on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones 'shaky situation'
Even if Parsons suits up for the season opener, he will likely be on a snap count until he can prove that missing training camp did not keep him out of game shape. Of course, he could surprise everyone, and come out swinging with The Lion out of the cage in mid-season form.
Only time will tell, but that time is getting closer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie